Scott Disick is breaking his social media silence after his ex-Kourtney Kardashian announced that she is engaged to Travis Barker. The "Flip It Like Disick" star posted a photo of his youngest son, which he shares with the Poosh founder, on his Instagram story. "After school break down with [Reign]," he wrote on the picture. Sources spoke out to multiple outlets about the engagement and said Scott isn't happy about the news.

