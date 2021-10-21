Main Content

Scott Disick Breaks His Social Media Silence After Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Engagement

CLIP10/21/21

Scott Disick is breaking his social media silence after his ex-Kourtney Kardashian announced that she is engaged to Travis Barker. The "Flip It Like Disick" star posted a photo of his youngest son, which he shares with the Poosh founder, on his Instagram story. "After school break down with [Reign]," he wrote on the picture. Sources spoke out to multiple outlets about the engagement and said Scott isn't happy about the news.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker, Kardashians, engagement
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.