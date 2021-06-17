Also available on the nbc app

Scott Disick isn’t afraid to splurge! The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star reportedly spent $57,500 on a signed Helmut Newton print fot Amelia Hamlin’s 20th birthday, according to People. The black-and-white art piece is called “Saddle II” and shows a model rocking a blazer on a saddle that is on an armchair. Amelia turned 20 on June 13 and previously shared snaps of her big day on her Instagram story where she was shown with the reality star in Miami.

