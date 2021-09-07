Main Content

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin Breakup After Nearly One Year Together

It's over! Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin have called it quits after nearly one year of dating, a source confirmed to Access Hollywood. The couple started sparking romance rumors in October 2020 after being spotted on a beach together and in February went Instagram official with their romance and began sharing some love-up photos together. "Amelia was the one who ended things," a source told Us Weekly, who was the first to report on the breakup.

