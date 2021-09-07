Also available on the nbc app

It's over! Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin have called it quits after nearly one year of dating, a source confirmed to Access Hollywood. The couple started sparking romance rumors in October 2020 after being spotted on a beach together and in February went Instagram official with their romance and began sharing some love-up photos together. "Amelia was the one who ended things," a source told Us Weekly, who was the first to report on the breakup.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution