Also available on the nbc app

Scooter Braun is speaking out about the ongoing rift he has had with Taylor Swift. In a new interview with Variety for their “Music Moguls of the Year” issue, the manager addresses the controversy surrounding him and the pop star. “All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual,” he told the publication. “I don’t know what story she was told.”

Appearing: