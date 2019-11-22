Scooter Braun Pleads For A Conversation With Taylor Swift After Getting Death Threats

Also available on the NBC app

Scooter Braun is finally speaking out. The music manager and executive addressed the back-and-forth between him, Big Machine Records and Taylor Swift for the first time, following the pop princess' claim that her former label was preventing her from performing older songs at the American Music Awards. Scooter told Variety at the 2019 Entertainment Industry Conference that he has no desire to have a public debate, saying he believes "we live in a time of toxic division" in which people "air out on each other" via social media instead of having a real "conversation." Though he never mentioned Taylor by name, Scooter seemingly expressed a desire to talk with her behind closed doors, and acknowledged that he's willing to continue being "the bad guy."

Appearing: