School Uses Solar Power To Give Teachers A Raise

CLIP01/07/21

Batesville High School in Arkansas is setting a tremendous example for schools everywhere by utilizing solar power to support their educators. The school installed 1,600 solar panels to decrease utility costs and used that money to give their teachers a much-needed raise. Kelly speaks with faculty members Megan and Jeanne to hear how this change has improved teacher's well-being, and Pilot Pens awards their school $1,000 to keep supporting teachers.

