Holy, Schitt! The beloved Pop TV sitcom "Schitt's Creek," which wrapped its sixth and final season this year, had a night to remember when the show swept the 2020 Emmy Awards, winning a total of seven trophies, including Outstanding Comedy Series. In addition, the main cast members, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy, each personally took home statues in the top four acting categories. That's definitely not a bad way to say goodbye!

