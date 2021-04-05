Also available on the nbc app

The 2021 SAG Awards were a huge night for "Schitt's Creek"! Dan, Eugene and Sarah Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy and the entire cast of the breakout sitcom took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, beating out "Dead To Me," "The Flight Attendant," "The Great" and "Ted Lasso." Catherine also won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

