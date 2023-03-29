The Scandoval drama continues. Raquel Leviss' temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay has been dismissed, according to reports. Shay's attorney issued a statement to Access Hollywood about the news, sharing that Leviss did not show up to court on Wednesday. "When Rachel realized that she would lose in court and that she couldn't just drop it, she decided to not show up at all. We were prepared to expose Rachel's lies, but instead she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends: Scheana and Ariana," the statement read.

