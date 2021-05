Also available on the nbc app

Move over Scarlett Johansson, your husband Colin Jost wants some time with the queens too! The actress made a surprise virtual appearance on "RuPaul's Drag Race" to give the five remaining contestants her best acting advice to help the queens prepare for a challenge inspired by "Honey, I Shrunk The Kids." Before the actress logged off, the "SNL" comedian popped in for a cameo.

