Scarlett Johansson, Viola Davis, Dua Lipa And More Stars Make It A Date Night At Cannes 2023

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival brought famous couples from all over the world to the glamorous south of France event. The “Asteroid City” premiere on Tuesday welcomed several A-list couples including Steve and Nancy Carell, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost and Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman. Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked so in love at the Kering Women in Motion dinner over the weekend. As did Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who couldn’t stop smiling at the “Killers of the Flower Moon” premiere.

