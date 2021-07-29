Scarlett Johansson isn’t happy with her “Black Widow” payout. The A-lister sued Disney for alleged breach of contract over her Marvel blockbuster’s streaming release. According to court documents filed in Los Angeles on Thursday and obtained by Access Hollywood, Johansson’s legal team claims that “Black Widow” premiering simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ earlier this month violated her previous agreement with the company that her income from the film would be based largely on box office receipts generated from an exclusive theatrical release. NBC News has reached out to Disney for comment.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight