Main Content

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney For Alleged Breach Of Contract Over ‘Black Widow’ Streaming Release

CLIP07/29/21

Scarlett Johansson isn’t happy with her “Black Widow” payout. The A-lister sued Disney for alleged breach of contract over her Marvel blockbuster’s streaming release. According to court documents filed in Los Angeles on Thursday and obtained by Access Hollywood, Johansson’s legal team claims that “Black Widow” premiering simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ earlier this month violated her previous agreement with the company that her income from the film would be based largely on box office receipts generated from an exclusive theatrical release. NBC News has reached out to Disney for comment.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.