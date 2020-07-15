Also available on the nbc app

It was definitely love at first sight for Colin Jost! The comedian recalled his first impression of future fiancée Scarlett Johansson in his new memoir "A Very Punchable Face," describing her as "beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated." Colin also revealed that his romance with the "Black Widow" star has sparked his desire to have children. "I've even woken up on a Sunday after a show and thought, 'I would love to be raising a baby right now!'" he wrote. "Which is a far cry from when I used to wake up on a Sunday and think, 'Can I make it to the bathroom, or should I just puke on this plant?'"

