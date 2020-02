Also available on the NBC app

This Avenger just assembled one hefty payday! Scarlett Johansson is reportedly set to pull in $15 million for her upcoming standalone turn as Black Widow – the same salary her male Marvel co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans each earned for "Avengers: Infinity War." Find out why ScarJo's new deal actually puts her ahead of the game in one major way.

