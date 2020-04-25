Also available on the nbc app

Scarlett Johansson has no problem coming in second – in fact, it's what helped her reach the top of the A-list! The "Black Widow" star may now be Hollywood's biggest female box office draw, but she tells Parade magazine she never felt she'd really "made it," even after skyrocketing to fame with "Lost in Translation" in the 2000s and landing her signature Marvel role less than a decade later. Another acclaimed actress actually won the part of Black Widow first, and Scarlett explains why her willingness to be director Jon Favreau's backup plan ended up working out better than she ever expected.

