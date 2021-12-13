Also available on the nbc app

Scarlett Johansson's little girl knows what she wants! The Oscar nominee tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall that her daughter, Rose, wanted a sequel to Scarlett's animated movie "Sing" right away and now, it's finally here! Is Scarlett and Colin Jost's baby boy, Cosmo, ready to watch the animated film with the fam? And, Scarlett shares how they decided on the infant's unique name. "Sing 2" is in theaters on Dec. 22.

Appearing:

S0 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution