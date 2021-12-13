STAYC Dishes On 2022 KCON Performance & 'Our Blues' OST
CLIP 05/19/22
Main Content
Scarlett Johansson's little girl knows what she wants! The Oscar nominee tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall that her daughter, Rose, wanted a sequel to Scarlett's animated movie "Sing" right away and now, it's finally here! Is Scarlett and Colin Jost's baby boy, Cosmo, ready to watch the animated film with the fam? And, Scarlett shares how they decided on the infant's unique name. "Sing 2" is in theaters on Dec. 22.