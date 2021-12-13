Main Content

Scarlett Johansson Reflects On Naming Her & Colin Jost's Son Cosmo: It 'Fell Out Of The Sky'

Scarlett Johansson's little girl knows what she wants! The Oscar nominee tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall that her daughter, Rose, wanted a sequel to Scarlett's animated movie "Sing" right away and now, it's finally here! Is Scarlett and Colin Jost's baby boy, Cosmo, ready to watch the animated film with the fam? And, Scarlett shares how they decided on the infant's unique name. "Sing 2" is in theaters on Dec. 22.

