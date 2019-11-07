Scarlett Johansson Reacts To Her 'Superhero' Comic-Con Look, Her Thanos Gauntlet & More Top Style Moments

Also available on the NBC app

Scarlett Johansson has always been a fashion risk taker, which is why we've given her the Access Style Award for "Daringly Bold Best Dressed"! At the "Marriage Story" premiere, the actress chatted with Access Hollywood about some of her standout fashion moments of the year, including the "superhero"-esque jumpsuit she wore to promote "Black Widow" at San Diego Comic-Con, her perfect Thanos-inspired jewelry at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame," and the sexy Celine dress that fit like a glove at the Venice Film Festival!

