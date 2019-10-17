Also available on the NBC app

Scarlett Johansson is one happy bride-to-be! The "Marriage Story" and "JoJo Rabbit" star revealed on "Ellen" that fiancé Colin Jost surprised her with a "romantic" proposal inspired by an iconic character. "He did, like, a whole James Bond situation," Scarlett said, teasing that the "Saturday Night Live" star has "a lot behind that news desk that he's hiding." When it comes to setting a wedding date, though, the actress said she's still a little busy to start properly planning just yet. "I have to clear my schedule first!' she laughed.

