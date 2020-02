Also available on the NBC app

Scarlett Johansson is just taking one thing at a time! The actress admitted to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the 2020 SAG Awards that she is just "trying to get through" award season before she can focus on wedding planning with her fiancé, Colin Jost. Plus, watch Scarlett have an adorable reunion with "JoJo Rabbit" co-star Roman Griffin Davis during the interview!

