Scarlett Johansson just got an unexpected congratulations from husband Colin Jost. The Oscar nominee accepted the Generation Award at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards and she beamed while thanking fans ini a virtual speech, noting that her three-decade career wouldn’t be possible without them. Though it seemed at first that Scarlett was going to wrap up without thanking Colin, the “Saturday Night Live” star made a surprising appearance that even his A-list wife didn’t see coming!

