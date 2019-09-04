Scarlett Johansson Firmly Defends Woody Allen: 'I Believe Him, And I Would Work With Him Anytime'

Also available on the NBC app

Scarlett Johansson is standing by Woody Allen. The "Avengers" star firmly defended the disgraced filmmaker, telling The Hollywood Reporter that she would happily collaborate with him despite allegations of sexual misconduct which Allen has consistently denied. "I love Woody," ScarJo said. "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime." Many other celebrities have openly cut ties with the director amid the #MeToo movement, including Timothée Chalamet and Greta Gerwig.

