Also available on the nbc app

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's bundle of joy has arrived! The "Saturday Night Live" funnyman announced on Wednesday that he and the "Black Widow" actress had welcomed their first child together. He wrote in part in a humorous Instagram post, "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution