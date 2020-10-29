Also available on the nbc app

Surprise! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot! The lovebirds got married in a small and intimate ceremony over the weekend, the official account for Meals on Wheels America posted on Instagram. "We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the post read.

