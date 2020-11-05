Also available on the nbc app

Scarlett Johansson didn’t need much time to plan her dream wedding to husband Colin Jost! The duo reportedly planned their intimate wedding with close friends and family at Scarlett’s home in upstate New York in just a few weeks, a source told People magazine. The couple’s wedding news was first announced via the Meals On Wheels Instagram account in October and the pair were engaged in May 2019.

