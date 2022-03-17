Also available on the nbc app

Scarlett Johansson met husband Colin Jost at just the right time. The "Black Widow" star joked this week that her younger self may not have found Colin so appealing back in high school – and it sounds like his teenage haircut is the culprit! "I don't think so. No. … Firstly, my brother had that same haircut ... both of my brothers and I just can't. There's no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing?" Scarlett quipped.

