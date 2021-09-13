Main Content

Saweetie's Met Gala Dress Gala Dress Is Adorned With 10 Million Crystals & Was Made In Just 24 Hours

CLIP09/13/21

Saweetie is sharing all the details on her jaw-dropping Met Gala look! The "Fast (Motion)" rapper talked to Access Hollywood guest correspondent Preston Konrad about her Christian Cowan dress, which was made in just 24 hours and adorned with tons of bling. "I have 10 million crystals on me … not including the ones in my hair!" she shared. Saweetie also revealed who she's excited to see at her first Met Gala.

Tags: Saweetie, fashion, style, Met Gala, music
