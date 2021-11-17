Main Content

'Saved By The Bell's' Elizabeth Berkley Lauren On Honoring Dustin Diamond: It Was 'Surreal'

Returning to the set of the new "Saved By The Bell" was especially emotional for the original cast, who honored the life of the late Dustin Diamond. "It was definitely a surreal moment, because in the scene – without giving too much away – we're talking about this character, but it's our friend from our past that we had such cherished memories with as kids," Elizabeth Berkley Lauren told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. "Saved By The Bell" Season 2 hits Peacock on Nov. 24.

