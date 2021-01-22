Main Content

‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Starts Chemotherapy For Stage 4 Small Cell Carcinoma

Dustin Diamond has started chemotherapy for stage 4 small cell carcinoma, a rep for the actor confirmed to NBC News. The 44-year-old, best known for his character Screech on “Saved by the Bell,” is scheduling his next round of chemotherapy and he will soon start physical therapy. “Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media,” NBC News reported.

