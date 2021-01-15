Also available on the nbc app

"Saved by the Bell" star Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, a spokesperson confirms to NBC News. Days after the news of his hospitalization, the actor's team also shared a serious update on his health in a statement via Facebook. It read, "At this time, we can confirm Dustin does have cancer. [He] will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made… We ask that everyone respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated." Diamond is now awaiting test results to learn the exact location and nature of the cancer. He had sought medical attention earlier in the week after experiencing pain all over his body.

