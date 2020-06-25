Also available on the NBC app

Savannah Guthrie is shaking off the haters! The "Today" co-anchor took to Twitter to respond to a viewer who complained about her TV appearance for a remote outdoor broadcast that included an interview with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The critic tweeted, "@SavannahGuthrie Cmon. With what they pay you, can't you afford a hair stylist? I love the natural unkempt look but its distracting on @NBCNews national news." The 48-year-old journalist has been filming the morning show live from her home for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

