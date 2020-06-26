Also available on the nbc app

Savannah Chrisley is setting the record straight on where she and former fiancé Nic Kerdiles stand after calling off their engagement. Days after Savannah weighed in on the aftermath of her and Nic's decision to postpone their wedding indefinitely, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star explained that she and Nic are keeping it real with each other in this new phase of their relationship – and seemingly threw shade at those prying for more gossip.

Appearing: