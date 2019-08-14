Savannah Chrisley Shares Bible Verse After Parents Todd And Julie Plead Not Guilty To Tax Evasion

Also available on the NBC app

Savannah Chrisley is keeping the faith amid her family's legal woes. The "Growing Up Chrisley" star shared a bible verse on Instagram after parents Todd and Julie Chrisley pleaded not guilty in court to federal charges of tax evasion, conspiracy, bank fraud and wire fraud. The "Chrisley Knows Best" couple could face up to 30 years in prison after being accused of "fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans."

Appearing: