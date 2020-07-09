Also available on the nbc app

Savannah Chrisley is still headed for the altar – she just doesn't know when! The "Chrisley Knows Best" star gave an update on her and Nic Kerdiles' broken engagement, telling People magazine that just because the couple postponed their wedding doesn't mean they aren't ever going to say "I do." Savannah explained to the mag that she and Nic simply realized they'd rushed into things "way too fast" and just need time to get to a "healthy place" as individuals as a couple, clarifying that they will "of course" tie the knot someday.

