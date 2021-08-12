Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Savannah Chrisley Says Ex Fiance Nic Kerdiles Is Still In Her Life

CLIP08/11/21
Also available on the nbc app

Second times the charm. Savannah Chrisley is giving her ex fiance Nic Kerdiles another chance. The Growing Up Chrisley star told E News earlier this week that she and Nic are trying to figure things out but she is keeping their relationship private for now. The 24 year old confirmed that she and Nic parted ways initially in September 2020, months after the pair decided to postpone their wedding and go back to dating.

Appearing:
Tags: Savannah Chrisley, nic kerdiles, growing up chrisley, chrisley knows best
S2021 E03 minHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.