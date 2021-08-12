Also available on the nbc app

Second times the charm. Savannah Chrisley is giving her ex fiance Nic Kerdiles another chance. The Growing Up Chrisley star told E News earlier this week that she and Nic are trying to figure things out but she is keeping their relationship private for now. The 24 year old confirmed that she and Nic parted ways initially in September 2020, months after the pair decided to postpone their wedding and go back to dating.

