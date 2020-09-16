Also available on the nbc app

Savannah Chrisley is officially single. The reality star confirmed that she and former fiancé Nic Kerdiles have parted ways for good, months after the pair decided to postpone their wedding and go back to dating. Savannah updated fans on her new relationship status in a lengthy Instagram message, explaining how difficult it was for her and Nic to call it quits considering their mutual love, respect and admiration for one another. The 23-year-old explained that their time together spanned "some of the best years of my life," but they ultimately trust that it's time for each of them to move forward as individuals.

