Savannah Chrisley claims she was kicked off a flight. The “Chrisley Knows Best” star took to her Instagram story on Thursday to share claims about a flight she took with Southwest Airlines, claiming she got into an disagreement with a gate agent over her bags. The 25-year-old continued, claiming the pilot even got involved and had her back – but ultimately she didn’t end up on the flight. A rep for Southwest tells Access Hollywood, "We're aware of the video and we're looking into the situation. Our initial reports indicate a different story than the one from the Customer's account, as she arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and repeatedly insulted our Employee after being asked to gate-check her bag. As a result, the Customer was denied boarding on her original flight, and we booked her on a later flight the same day."

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight