Savannah Chrisley is explaining why she pumped the brakes on her wedding plans with former fiancé Nic Kerdiles. The “Chrisley Knows Best” star opened up about her and her partner’s decision to call off their engagement and keep dating in a candid conversation with dad Todd Chrisley on his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions." "We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating,” she told Todd, adding that they needed time to “dig deeper” and “work on things on a different level.”

