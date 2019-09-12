Also available on the nbc app

"Saturday Night Live" has welcomed its first Chinese-American cast member. Bowen Yang is among a small number of Asian comedians to ever join the iconic sketch series, and the only one in the Season 45 lineup. But, audiences may already be more familiar with the 29-year-old than they think! Yang came aboard the "SNL" writing staff in 2018 and later played Kim Jong Un in a sketch opposite Sandra Oh. His fellow newbies include Chloe Fineman and Shane Gillis, who will make their "SNL" debut with Yang on the Sept. 28 premiere.

