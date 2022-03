Also available on the nbc app

"Saturday Night Live" alum Norm Macdonald has died at the age of 61. The comedian passed away on Tuesday after a private nine-year battle with cancer, the announcement was made via his management team to NBC News. The comedian was best known for his role on "SNL" as anchor on the "Weekend Update" portion of the show. He was on the sketch comedy series from 1993-1998.

