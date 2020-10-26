Also available on the nbc app

Sasha Obama is the newest star on TikTok! Barack and Michelle Obama's youngest daughter started making waves on social media after a TikTok video featuring her and a friend went viral. In the clip, the former First Daughter is seen lip-syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix featuring the City Girls. The video blew up on social media after rapper JT, whose verse is heard in the clip, shared it on Twitter.

Appearing: