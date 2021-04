Also available on the nbc app

Even Barack Obama embarrasses his daughters just as much as any other dad does! The former President admitted that Malia and Sasha aren’t too impressed with his rap skills, revealing in a new Q&A about his and Bruce Springsteen’s “Renegades: Born in the USA” podcast that they’d actually prefer he show off his moves than spit a few bars – and that’s saying something!

