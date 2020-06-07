Also available on the NBC app

J.K. Rowling is under fire after posting a series of controversial tweets, which GLAAD described as “inaccurate and cruel.” On June 6, the “Harry Potter” author responded to a headline that used the phrase “people who menstruate,” writing, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Many called Rowling’s words transphobic and pointed out that transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming people can also menstruate. Sarah Paulson, Jameela Jamil, Jonathan Van Ness, Mary Lambert and Anthony Rapp were among those who criticized the writer in powerful tweets of their own.

Appearing: