Ciara Gushes Over Russell Wilson Styling Their 3-Year-Old Daughter's Hair
CLIP 06/08/20
J.K. Rowling is under fire after posting a series of controversial tweets, which GLAAD described as “inaccurate and cruel.” On June 6, the “Harry Potter” author responded to a headline that used the phrase “people who menstruate,” writing, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Many called Rowling’s words transphobic and pointed out that transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming people can also menstruate. Sarah Paulson, Jameela Jamil, Jonathan Van Ness, Mary Lambert and Anthony Rapp were among those who criticized the writer in powerful tweets of their own.