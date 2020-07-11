Also available on the nbc app

When it comes to the recent controversy surrounding Lea Michele, Sarah Paulson's lips are sealed. The "Glee" star attracted backlash in recent weeks for her alleged diva-like behavior on set, with a handful of her former co-stars weighing in with their own claims. When asked about the allegations on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Sarah – who, like Lea, is a frequent Ryan Murphy collaborator – expertly dodged the question, joking, "I'm having a weird connection, I can't really hear you!"

