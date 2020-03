Also available on the NBC app

"The Masked Singer" revealed its latest mystery performer in the first round of Group C competitors. The Bear failed to get enough votes to advance after performing Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back," and was unmasked to reveal former Alaska Governor and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Sarah said the show was the "weirdest thing" she's done, "but it’s all about fun, it’s all about unity."

