Also available on the nbc app

Senator Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman and the first Asian American on a major party ticket for President and Vice President of the United States. Following her announcement, she got words of congratulations and advice from one of the few women who has run for Vice President before her: Sarah Palin. Sarah opened up to “Good Morning America” about why she decided to share a message for Senator Harris and shared more insight on some of the advice she shared.

Appearing: