Sarah and Todd Palin's marriage is officially over – and has been for months. The former vice presidential candidate and her husband of more than 31 years quietly finalized their divorce this spring, according to Alaska court records. While their case was sealed, public records show that a Superior Court judge granted the divorce on March 25. People was the first to report on the finalized divorce, and Access Hollywood has reached out to the respective attorneys for the couple for comment.

