Access
WEEKDAYS

Sarah Palin & Estranged Husband Todd Quietly Finalized Divorce 3 Months Ago

CLIP07/07/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Sarah and Todd Palin's marriage is officially over – and has been for months. The former vice presidential candidate and her husband of more than 31 years quietly finalized their divorce this spring, according to Alaska court records. While their case was sealed, public records show that a Superior Court judge granted the divorce on March 25. People was the first to report on the finalized divorce, and Access Hollywood has reached out to the respective attorneys for the couple for comment.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Sarah Palin, Todd Palin, politics, divorce, split, breakup, marriage, palin
S2020 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Peter Weber's Exes Hannah Ann Sluss & Madison Prewett Reunite For 'Date Night' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 07/08/20
Ayesha Curry Shows Off 35-Pound Weight Loss
CLIP 07/08/20
Meghan Markle Got Frustrated With Royal Family's 'No Comment' Approach To False Tabloids (Report)
CLIP 07/08/20
Julianne Hough Admits She Recently Found Courage To Talk About Race
CLIP 07/08/20
Dream Kardashian Adorably Sings ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ With Mom Blac Chyna
CLIP 07/08/20
Gwyneth Paltrow Gave 14-Year-Old Son Moses A 'Boob Puzzle' For Quarantine Fun
CLIP 07/08/20
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Are Happily Co-Parenting Kids Amid Coronavirus (Report)
CLIP 07/08/20
Will Smith Admits He Was Called 'N****r' By Cops 'On More Than 10 Occasions'
CLIP 07/08/20
Chrissy Teigen Posts Topless Pic After Slamming Troll Who Asked If She 'Dropped 50 Lbs Overnight Or Has Cancer'
CLIP 07/08/20
Kanye West Unleashes His Wild Thoughts On COVID Vaccines, Presidency Plans & More
CLIP 07/08/20
David Foster Says He's Eased Katharine McPhee's Mind In Their Marriage
CLIP 07/07/20
Former Miss Colombia Daniella Alvarez Dances Just 3 Weeks After Leg Amputation
CLIP 07/07/20
Sarah Palin & Estranged Husband Todd Quietly Finalized Divorce 3 Months Ago
CLIP 07/07/20
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Says You'll Never Catch Him Twerking In Public
CLIP 07/07/20
Prince Harry & Prince William To Split Princess Diana Memorial Funds
CLIP 07/07/20
Olympic Sprinter Usain Bolt Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl & Reveals Her Electric Name
CLIP 07/07/20
Meghan Markle To Be A Keynote Speaker At The Girl Up Global Leadership Summit
CLIP 07/07/20
Zach Braff Reveals Nick Cordero's 'Tragic' Final Moments Before His Death: 'He Just Deteriorated'
CLIP 07/07/20
Paris Jackson Gets Candid About Self-Harm & Suicide Attempts: 'I Tried To Kill Myself Many Times'
CLIP 07/07/20
Thandie Newton Was 'So Scared' Of Tom Cruise While Filming 'Mission: Impossible 2'
CLIP 07/07/20
Justin Timberlake Wants Confederate Monuments Removed Across U.S.
CLIP 07/07/20
Tom Hanks Doesn't Get Why People Aren't 'Doing Their Part' To Battle COVID-19
CLIP 07/07/20
YouTuber Marcus Johns Gives Health Update After Being Hit By Car (Exclusive)
CLIP 07/07/20
Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Hit Him As He Takes Witness Stand In UK Libel Trial
CLIP 07/07/20
Prince Harry Gives Sneak Peek At L.A. Home In New Video Message For Charity
CLIP 07/07/20
Halle Berry Apologizes For Considering Transgender Movie Role: 'I Vow To Be An Ally'
CLIP 07/07/20
Teddi Mellencamp Shares That Infant Daughter Needs Brain Surgery
CLIP 07/07/20
Cassie Randolph Calls Out 'The Bachelor' For Editing Her Interview About Colton Underwood Split | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 07/07/20
KJ Apa Shirtless TikTok Dance Is Making People Swoon
CLIP 07/07/20
Gavin Rossdale Calls Split From Gwen Stefani His Most Embarrassing Moment
CLIP 07/07/20
Amanda Kloots Shares Home Videos Of Nick Cordero As Loving Husband & Dad
CLIP 07/07/20
Eboni K. Williams' 'Revolt Black News' Dream Guest Is Gabrielle Union
CLIP 07/07/20
Meet Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Inspiring Finalists
CLIP 07/06/20
Josh Holloway Nearly Gave Up On Acting To Be A Real Estate Agent Before Landing 'Lost'
CLIP 07/06/20
Gigi Hadid Slams Claim She's 'Disguising Her Pregnancy': I'm 'Proudly Experiencing' This Time
CLIP 07/06/20
Vanessa Bryant Finds Iconic 'Sex And The City' Dress Kobe Bryant Gifted Her
CLIP 07/06/20
Chris Evans & Lily James Spotted Together On Night Out In London
CLIP 07/06/20
Lizzo Claims Man Kicked Her Out Of Vacation Rental Early & Threatened To Call Cops
CLIP 07/06/20
Amanda Kloots Says 'Family' Is Helping Her Get Through The 'Hardest Time' In Her Life After Nick Cordero's Passing
CLIP 07/06/20
Cameron Boyce Remembered By Friends & Family 1 Year After Death
CLIP 07/06/20
Duchess Camilla Compares Prince Charles To Mountain Goat: 'The Fittest Man Of His Age I Know'
CLIP 07/06/20
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Show Off Dance Moves In Fun TikTok Video
CLIP 07/06/20
'Mighty Ducks' Star Brock Pierce Announces 2020 Presidential Run
CLIP 07/06/20
How tWitch & Allison Boss Make Obstacle Courses To Keep Their Kids Busy
CLIP 07/06/20
Jessica Simpson Gets Huge Crystal Butterfly From Eric Johnson For 6th Anniversary
CLIP 07/06/20
Janel Parrish Reveals If She's Babysat For Troian Bellisario Or Shay Mitchell
CLIP 07/06/20
Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro For Checking Out Her Topless Photo
CLIP 07/06/20
Mandy Moore Says Ex Ryan Adams Should Have Apologized 'Privately' For Past 'Harmful Behavior'
CLIP 07/06/20
Kate Middleton Echoes Princess Diana’s Fashion For Hospital Visit
CLIP 07/06/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Join Young Leaders For Racial Injustice Conversation
CLIP 07/06/20
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Joins Cousins True, Chicago & Saint
CLIP 07/06/20
Brad Pitt Calls Face Masks 'Considerate' In Resurfaced Interview Pre-Coronavirus
CLIP 07/06/20
Meghan McCain Calls Kanye West ‘Unhinged & Erratic’ After Presidential Bid
CLIP 07/06/20
Nick Cordero Asked Zach Braff To Look Out For Wife & Son In Final Text
CLIP 07/06/20
Amanda Kloots Remembers Nick Cordero: ‘My Heart is Broken’
CLIP 07/06/20
John Legend Slams Realtors For ‘Master Bedroom’ Name Change: ‘Fix The Real Problem’
CLIP 07/02/20
Nick Cordero’s Wife Says He’ll Need Double Lung Transplant & That’s ‘Ultimate Goal’
CLIP 07/02/20
Meghan Markle Says She Felt ‘Unprotected’ By The Royal Family
CLIP 07/02/20
David Foster's Daughters Joke About Their 'Biggest Issue' With Stepmom Katharine McPhee
CLIP 07/02/20
Brian Austin Green Hangs Out With Courtney Stodden, Gets Lunch With Tina Louise After Megan Fox Split
CLIP 07/01/20
Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Claim She & August Alsina Had An Affair With Will Smith's 'Blessing'
CLIP 07/01/20
Nikki & Brie Bella Thank Fans For Prayers During Mom’s Brain Surgery: ‘She’s In Recovery’
CLIP 07/01/20
Lori Vallow Appears To Tear Up In Court Appearance For New Charges
CLIP 07/01/20
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Romantic Love Story | Relationship Goals
CLIP 07/01/20
Chace Crawford & Penn Badgley Reveal Their Thoughts On ‘Gossip Girl’ Ending
CLIP 07/01/20
Kate Middleton & Prince William Thank Hospital Workers In New Video For Canada Day
CLIP 07/01/20
Khloe Kardashian Sparks Tristan Thompson Engagement Speculation With Massive Diamond Ring
CLIP 06/30/20
Lili Reinhart Apologizes For Posing Topless To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor
CLIP 06/30/20
Emma Chamberlain Shows Off Her New Planner & Talks VidCon
CLIP 06/30/20
Kim Kardashian Throws North West Lavish 'Wyoming Style' 7th Birthday Celebration
CLIP 06/30/20
Will Prince William & Kate Middleton Send Prince George Off To Boarding School?
CLIP 06/30/20
Nikki & Brie Bella Ask For Prayers As Mom Enters Brain Surgery
CLIP 06/30/20
Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Reveal They’ve Already Picked Out Baby No. 2’s Name!
CLIP 06/30/20
Did Kate Middleton Warn Prince Harry Not To Rush Into Marrying Meghan Markle?
CLIP 06/30/20
William Shatner, Mia Farrow, Josh Gad & More Stars Mourn ‘Dick Van Dyke Show' Creator Carl Reiner
CLIP 06/30/20
Shawn Johnson Details Abusing Pills & Struggling With Body Image During 'Dark Spiral' After Olympics
CLIP 06/29/20
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Bonds With Vin Diesel's Kids In Sweet Photo: 'Family, Forever'
CLIP 06/29/20
Tyler Cameron Sparks Romance Speculation After Spotted With Swimsuit Model | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 06/29/20
Kelsea Ballerini, Finneas & More Musicians Slam Chase Rice, Chris Janson For Packed Concerts
CLIP 06/29/20
Katy Perry Admits She Felt Suicidal After Breakup From Orlando Bloom In 2017
CLIP 06/29/20
Rob Kardashian Makes Comeback To Celebrate Khloe Kardashian's Birthday: 'Back Baby'
CLIP 06/29/20
Amanda Kloots Says Husband Nick Cordero In ‘Vicious ICU Dance’
CLIP 06/29/20
BET Awards 2020: Most Powerful Moments
CLIP 06/29/20
Kobe Bryant & Little Richard Honored With Tribute Performances at BET Awards
CLIP 06/28/20
Kate Middleton Plants Sunflower In Memory Of 9-Year-Old Boy At Royal Visit
CLIP 06/28/20
Meghan Markle Brings Hate Crime Victim Althea Bernstein To Tears (Reports)
CLIP 06/28/20
Ryan Tedder Reveals Story Behind Adele's 'Rumour Has It'
CLIP 06/28/20
Megan Thee Stallion Was 'Praying On' A Beyoncé Collab Months Before 'Savage Remix'
CLIP 06/28/20
Rihanna, Ciara & More Stars' Epic BET Awards Style
CLIP 06/28/20
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Gender-Swap Roles For 'Princess Bride' Tribute
CLIP 06/27/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Support #StopHateForProfit Facebook Boycott
CLIP 06/27/20
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Look So In Love Singing 'Nobody But You' Duet
CLIP 06/27/20
Katy Perry, Taylor Swift & More Vow To Stand Up For Equality On Stonewall Day
CLIP 06/27/20
How Amanda Seales Will Host The BET Awards In Quarantine
CLIP 06/27/20
Kevin Bacon Left Co-Star Amanda Seyfried Starstruck When They First Met
CLIP 06/27/20
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Baseball Skills During 1999 Summer Camp Visit
CLIP 06/27/20
Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Chiseled Abs Ahead Of 36th Birthday Celebration
CLIP 06/26/20
Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Marks 1-Year Anniversary Of Mom Beth Chapman's Death With Sunrise Hike In Hawaii
CLIP 06/26/20
Pentatonix Wants To 'Bring Joy' To Fans Through New Music
CLIP 06/26/20
Faith Hill Calls For Mississippi To Remove Confederate Symbol From State Flag
CLIP 06/26/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.