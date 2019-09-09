Sarah Palin And Husband Todd Divorcing After 31 Years

Also available on the NBC app

Sarah Palin is about to be single for the first time in decades. The former vice presidential candidate's husband, Todd Palin, filed for divorce on Friday, Sept. 6 after 31 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. The papers use only initials instead of full names, but cite an Aug. 29, 1988 wedding date that corresponds with the Palins'. Additionally, there is a joint custody request for a child with the same birthday as their 11-year-old son, Trig. Todd also cited "incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife."

