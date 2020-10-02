Also available on the nbc app

Sarah Michelle Gellar is finally letting her children watch "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"! "My kids had never seen it until quarantine, and they kept asking and asking," she explained to Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. "And I said, 'OK, they're finally at the right age,' and I thought they'll watch one or two episodes, and they'll be over it, but they are hooked. My little one, my son, who just turned 8 last week, is like, 'Can we watch 'Buffy'? Can we watch tonight? Can we watch 'Buffy' tonight?" Sarah also dished on doing the Wine Challenge with Shannen Doherty, recalled her first time meeting bestie Selma Blair and talked about her partnership with CooperVision. For more information on CooperVision, visit their website.

