Sarah Michelle Gellar is speaking out after her former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" co-star Charisma Carpenter came forward with allegations that Whedon "abused his power on numerous occasions" and facilitated a "hostile and toxic" work environment on the set of "Buffy" and its spinoff, "Angel." Whedon's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Access Hollywood. Gellar, who portrayed the iconic title character on "Buffy," issued a statement on Instagram hours after Carpenter's claims, writing in part: "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon. … I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."

