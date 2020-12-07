Also available on the nbc app

Still got it – well, almost! Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair attempted to recreate their iconic "Cruel Intentions" kiss. Two decades after the pair sparked a pop culture phenomenon with their steamy onscreen smooch, Sarah and Selma teamed back up to accept Legendary Liplock honors at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special. Though the pal's famous kiss broke barriers for its time, when they tried to give it a 2020 spin pandemic protocols got unexpectedly in the way!

